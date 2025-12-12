J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get J. Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JSAIY

J. Sainsbury Trading Up 2.7%

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

Shares of J. Sainsbury stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. J. Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.