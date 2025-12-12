J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
