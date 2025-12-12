Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Snam from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

