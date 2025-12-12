Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Snam from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snam
Snam Stock Performance
About Snam
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snam
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.