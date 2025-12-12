Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Root Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Root has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Root by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,664,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Root by 5,575.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

