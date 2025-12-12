Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 1.7%

TKNO stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $261.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 45.78%.The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 101.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.