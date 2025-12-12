Zacks Research Upgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Strong-Buy

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Singular Research upgraded shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

ONON opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ON by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 64.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at $138,641,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at $43,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

