Investment House LLC Sells 19,752 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8%

UPS stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.