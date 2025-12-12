Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.52% of Arrow Electronics worth $99,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 364,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3,728.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 83.6% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

