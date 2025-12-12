Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

BMY stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

