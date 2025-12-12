Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $104,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $356,670.66. Following the sale, the director owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,200.29. This trade represents a 67.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

