Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Public Storage worth $108,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 68.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after buying an additional 475,342 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,297,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,190,000 after buying an additional 307,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Public Storage by 1,158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,651 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $326.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

