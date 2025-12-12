Sei Investments Co. Sells 150,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $96,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,793,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after buying an additional 1,213,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,580,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,861,000 after buying an additional 730,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.