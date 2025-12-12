D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $96,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 829,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,396,000 after buying an additional 75,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

