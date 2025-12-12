Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $111,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,396,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $157.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

