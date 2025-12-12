Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $114,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 265,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 65,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,006,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

