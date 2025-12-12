AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 594285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

AlTi Global Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($18.58) million during the quarter. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 71.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 20,841,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlTi Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 170,951 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

