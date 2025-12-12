Sei Investments Co. Has $136.12 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Republic Services worth $136,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.28 and a 200-day moving average of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.