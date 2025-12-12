Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $132,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $85,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,076.77.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,828.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,630.46. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,411 shares of company stock worth $13,985,026. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

