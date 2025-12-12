Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 29.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) rose 29.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 494,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 50,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.97.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

