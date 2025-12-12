Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Up 31.1% – Time to Buy?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 and last traded at GBX 20. 35,834,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,647% from the average session volume of 956,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of £56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

