Foxhaven Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Foxhaven Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 13.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.41% of MercadoLibre worth $538,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after acquiring an additional 192,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,019.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,319.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

In related news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

