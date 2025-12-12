Paul Thomas Sells 21,399 Shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Paul Thomas sold 21,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $633,624.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,564.08. This represents a 61.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXGN stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.64. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AxoGen by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

