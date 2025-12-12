Decade Renewable Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Decade Renewable Partners LP lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,569 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 92.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.