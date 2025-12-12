OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,417,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 657,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $56,537,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

