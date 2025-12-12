Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,326,000 after buying an additional 654,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 382.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 687,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

