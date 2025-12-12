35,255 Shares in Matador Resources Company $MTDR Purchased by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,144.50. This represents a 118.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,241.75. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 37,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

