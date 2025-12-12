Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Has $16.26 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,592.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,850 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

