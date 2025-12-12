Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Acquires 114,490 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1,790.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.45% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $373.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

