Ieq Capital LLC Has $220.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $220,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,962,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $345.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.