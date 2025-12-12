Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Takes Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $282,487,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 720,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,107,000 after purchasing an additional 495,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,333,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

