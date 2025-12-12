Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after buying an additional 1,264,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 1,218,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,673,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after buying an additional 1,018,017 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of GPK opened at $15.40 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

