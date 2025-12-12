Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $10.25 Million in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 14.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 426,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 171.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,649,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 381,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 900,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,995,382.56. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,632.06. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

