Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $1.92 Million in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Campbell’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,464,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Campbell’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Campbell’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,120 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.59.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $28.43 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.05.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

