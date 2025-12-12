The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Stock Position Reduced by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 295.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

