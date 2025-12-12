Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937,675 shares during the quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.39% of Liberty Global worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $9,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,840,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 568,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.5%

LBTYK stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.