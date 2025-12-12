Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

