Ieq Capital LLC Buys 176,611 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 154,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 135,709 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,160.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

