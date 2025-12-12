8,347 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 17.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,350 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

