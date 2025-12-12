Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

