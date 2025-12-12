Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 177.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $281.15 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $282.96. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

