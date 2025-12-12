Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $187.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 billion, a PE ratio of 446.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

