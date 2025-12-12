Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $1,571,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after purchasing an additional 532,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,927.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,274,000 after purchasing an additional 495,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Argus dropped their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.59.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

