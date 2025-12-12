82,643 Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,884. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

