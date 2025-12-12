Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $518.95

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $523.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $475.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.87. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

