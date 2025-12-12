Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 9,485 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $690,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,578,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,903,000 after acquiring an additional 176,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

