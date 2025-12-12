Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,172 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 89,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 637,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
SCHZ stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
