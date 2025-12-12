Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.88.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.