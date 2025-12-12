1,245,322 Shares in Aramark $ARMK Purchased by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,245,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,142,000. Aramark accounts for about 1.7% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.47% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 241.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1,323.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

