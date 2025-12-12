Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,786,000. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after buying an additional 388,096 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 348,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

