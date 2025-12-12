Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $60.57 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,571,000. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.94% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,535,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

