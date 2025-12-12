Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP is Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831,078 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 5.0% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.33% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $149,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 58,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 813,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 687,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,538,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 309,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.